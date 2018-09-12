The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Western Mountain Photography Show on Friday and Saturday, Sept 14-15, at the Rangeley Inn and Tavern, 2443 Main St. in Rangeley.

The free Juried Exhibit will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday in the Banquet Room. The awards reception, a catered, public event where the winners will be recognized and prizes awarded, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"Studebaker," a photograph by Lydia Rogers, will be one of the images on Display at the Western Mountain Photography Show on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Historic Rangeley Inn in Rangeley. Photo courtesy of Rangeley Friends of the Arts

For more information, call 864-5000.

