The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Western Mountain Photography Show on Friday and Saturday, Sept 14-15, at the Rangeley Inn and Tavern, 2443 Main St. in Rangeley.
The free Juried Exhibit will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday in the Banquet Room. The awards reception, a catered, public event where the winners will be recognized and prizes awarded, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 864-5000.
-
Varsity Maine
Mount View boys soccer keeps rolling with win over Winslow
-
Football
Rivals come and go
-
Maine Crime
Man sentenced to prison for selling drugs that killed Kevin Hubert, of Waterville
-
Politics
Sen. Collins blasts vulgar messages, threats about Kavanaugh nomination
-
Business
Maine PUC seeks public testimony on NECEC project