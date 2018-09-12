The University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Orono will offer a webinar about the Pasture, Rangeland and Forage Rainfall Index crop insurance program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The program is an option that may help offset the costs associated with lack of precipitation on grassland.

The webinar will include an overview of the program, demonstration of a tool that shows historical precipitation by grid and a farmer’s perspective on the program.

Speakers will include Cornell Cooperative Extension agricultural educator Keith Severson, and Leon Ripley, farmer and owner of Maple Corner Farms, Granville, Massachusetts.

The program enrollment deadline is Nov. 15.

To register for the free program, visit maine.zoom.us; 1.0 CEU will be offered after completion of the webinar.

For more information, contact Erin Roche at 949-2940 or [email protected].

