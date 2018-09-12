Selected works of recent Rangeley Lakes Regional School graduates Logan Abbott, Natasha Haley and Isobel Straub will be on exhibit Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, in the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main St., in Rangeley.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 3-5 p.m. Friday. The gallery also is open during scheduled movies.
The show, sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, will highlight the unique perspectives of three artists examining the diversity of elements and character discovered in portraiture. An artist’s reception will be held later in the season during holidays.
Under the tutelage of art and graphics teachers Sonja Johnson and Maryam Emami, these young artists developed accomplished, award-winning portfolios during their years at the Rangeley high school. Abbott, Haley and Straub not only participated in the Advanced Placement program where their work was reviewed by the College Board and awarded college credit; they also were honored in National Congressional Art and Scholastic Art competitions.
For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or call 864-5000.
