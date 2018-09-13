KNOX — A man was killed and three other people were injured when a barn collapsed Thursday morning on Route 137 in Knox.

The structure, at 1060 Waterville Road, was being demolished when the roof fell in, Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said. Trafton said there was at least one crew working on the property.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died while they attempted to contact his next of kin.

This story will be updated.

