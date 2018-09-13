A former Maine resident who had been weighing whether to evacuate his coastal South Carolina home says he will ride out Hurricane Florence.

David Redlon, who lived in Windham before moving to Myrtle Beach in April, told the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday that he was considering leaving his home and joining family members and other former Mainers who had already evacuated. But, on Thursday morning he said he decided to hunker down and ride out his first hurricane.

Redlon said plenty of other people are staying, too, despite continued evacuation warnings from state and federal officials as the storm approaches. The hurricane is expected to make landfall early Friday and bring historic rainfall and flooding with a devastating storm surge to the Carolinas.

“I’m going to stay right here,” Redlon said Thursday morning. “I’m actually out playing disc golf with a few other people who are staying around.”

Redlon said he made the decision to stay after finding out the area where he lives is not in a flood zone.

His newly constructed home is about three miles from the Atlantic Ocean and was built to withstand hurricane winds. It came equipped with plywood and lag bolts for covering windows. Redlon said he has all the supplies he needs to ride out the storm, as do his friends who have also decided not to leave.

Florence’s winds dropped from a peak of 140 mph to 110 mph early Thursday. That reduced Florence from a Category 4 hurricane to a Category 2, but forecasters warned that the widening storm — and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day after day — will bring ocean water surging onto land and torrential rain, according to the Associated Press.

“It truly is really about the whole size of this storm,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said. “The larger and the slower the storm is, the greater the threat and the impact — and we have that.”

The forecast calls for as much as 40 inches (102 centimeters) of rain over seven days along the coast, with the deluge continuing even as the center of the storm pushes its way over the Appalachian Mountains.

Duke Energy, the nation’s No. 2 power company, said Florence could knock out electricity to three-quarters of its 4 million customers in the Carolinas, and outages could last for weeks. Workers are being brought in from the Midwest and Florida to help in the storm’s aftermath, it said.

On Thursday morning, there were lots of people at the beach taking photos and video of the surf, Redlon said. At the park where he was playing disc golf, residents who decided to stay during the storm were picking up sandbags to barricade their homes.

“It seems like a ton of people are sticking around,” Redlon said.

Other former Maine residents said they weren’t taking any chances.

Alica Mitchell, who is New Vineyard, Maine, said she and her 8-year-old son Mason planned to go inland today and leave their home, which sits 10 minutes from the beach in Hubert, North Carolina.

Geoff Dardia, a former Mainer and active duty member of the U.S. Army, said he was staying in his home well inland near Fayetteville, North Carolina. But, he said, he expected severe flooding and fallen trees and wouldn’t advise anyone staying near the coast.

This story will be updated.

