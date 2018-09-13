Just two weeks into the season, Cony is the lone undefeated team left in the Pine Tree Conference Class B. If the Rams get to 3-0, they’ll know they’ve earned it.

Defending conference champion Skowhegan (1-1) arrives in Augusta on Friday night, fresh off a gut-check 29-26 win over Brunswick. The Indians trailed 20-0 in the first quarter before rallying to earn the win.

Who will be quarterbacking Cony was a decision coach B.L. Lippert said he’d make either Thursday night, or possibly as a game-time decision. Riley Geyer started last week for the Rams, before being sidelined with an ankle injury. Dakota Andow came on and led the Rams’ to the comeback 14-13 win at Biddeford.

“Riley is OK to go, but we’re not sure if it will be at quarterback or receiver,” Lippert said Wednesday night. “We’ve got a lot of faith in both of them. We’ll get (Geyer) involved in the offense in a number of ways.”

Here’s a closer look at the Skowhegan-Cony matchup:

When: 7 tonight.

Where: Alumni Field, Augusta

Skowhegan coach Ryan Libby on Cony: “They have a lot of guys returning and seem to be playing well as a unit. Defensively, they look outstanding. There doesn’t appear to be a lot of weak spots.”

Cony head coach BL Lippert on Skowhegan: “(Skowhegan quarterback Marcus Christopher’s) arm is probably the strongest in the state. He just makes good decisions with the ball.”

Three keys for Skowhegan:

• Stay balanced.

In last week’s win, Skowhegan ran for 127 yards, with Hunter Washburn gaining 110 yards on 23 carries. Thirty-nine of those yards came on Skowhegan’s final eight minute, clock killing drive to end the game. Running will keep Cony’s defense honest and unable to focus all its attention on Christopher.

“We kind of established that last week,” Libby said of the run game. “We need to stay balanced.

• Stay poised defensively.

After struggling early in last week’s win, Skowhegan did a nice job slowing down the Dragons run game. Against Cony, the Indians face an entirely different offense. Cony’s spread attack is the opposite of Brunswick’s power running game, but Skowhegan’s key to success doesn’t change.

“With Cony, they’re going to spread us out. We have to fly to the ball. They’ll use the short game and the screen game. We need to contain it and not give up the big play.”

• Keep everyone involved.

Last week, Christopher completed passes to five receivers. The Indians graduated their top three receivers from last season’s regional title team, but it’s apparent Christopher is developing a trust with his new targets, including Washburn, who caught seven passes out of the backfield last week.

Three keys for Cony:

• Get to Christopher.

Brunswick was able to get pressure on Christopher, but the senior stayed poised, using his size and strength to avoid going down, finding time to hit open receivers downfield. Cony can’t let Skowhegan extend the play like that.

• Play cleaner football.

Lippert pointed to a lot of mental mistakes the Rams made in last week’s 14-13 win at Biddeford. The Rams were lucky four turnovers did not become more costly, he said.

“It’s early in the season, but we want to clean up those mistakes,” Lippert said.

• Special teams.

Brunswick gave Skowhegan extra chances with a muffed punt and slow reaction to an onside kick. When Cony has a chance to get Skowhegan’s offense off the field, it has to take advantage.

