AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 6-12, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Keith W. Anderson, 21, of North Monmouth, attaching false plates Aug. 1, 2018, in Readfield; $150 fine.

Levente Antonya, 41, of Gorham, operating without safety equipment June 26, 2018, in Oakland; $100 fine.

Evan T. Barden, 37, of Alton, New Hampshire, violating protection from abuse order March 6, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

Kegan Y. Barrett, 30, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked June 20, 2018, in Belgrade; $250 fine.

Julie A. Battersby, 45, of Winslow, operating under the influence April 5, 2018, in Augusta; $800 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

John Derrick Benitez, 42, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions July 30, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Nicolas B. Berry, 21, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked July 27, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine; violating condition of release July 27, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Justin T. Berthiaume, 21, of Westfield, Vermont, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 7, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Amber L. Bloss, 32, of Augusta, criminal mischief Aug. 2, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence, $100 restitution.

Mariah R. Buote, 25, of Jay, operating after registration suspended April 18, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

Christy Lynn Bush, 41, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 9, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Timothy Carter, 38, of Corinna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 17, 2018, in Augusta; $300 fine.

James N. Clifford, 51, of Augusta, criminal mischief July 29, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine, $50 restitution.

Jessica E. Cox, 29, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 26, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $285 suspended, four-day jail sentence.

Adam Joseph Flaherty Jr., 21, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle July 21, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Prezleigh M. Fortin, 24, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license June 22, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Jennifer Leigh Frost, 38, of Fairfield, assault and criminal mischief Jan. 5, 2017, violating condition of release Feb. 28, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Frank W. Fuschino, 62, of Searsmont, violating condition of release April 5, 2017, in Windsor; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Gavin E. Gabrion, 33, of Augusta, criminal threatening May 21, 2018, in Augusta; 20-day jail sentence; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise May 22, 2018, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Kelly Golden, 49, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license July 4, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Jack V. Gordon, 24, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked March 15, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked April 18, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Alonda R. Graham, 26, of Lewiston, operating vehicle without license July 7, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Samuel R. Grant, 21, of Windsor, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 2, 2018, in Windsor; $400 fine. Violating condition of release July 2, 2018, in Windsor; $200 fine.

Heith Hann, 43, of Fairfield, violating protection from abuse order July 5, 2018, in Waterville; 12-hour jail sentence.

Tracey R. Johnson, 41, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 21, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Deanna Jones, 33, of Lewiston, habitually truant student May 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Gustin T. Kiffney, 64, of Portland, operating without safety equipment Aug. 10, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine.

Gregory Brian Kilcollins, 48, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order June 12, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

John Knowles, 21, of South China, marijuana: under 21 years of age July 7, 2018, in South China; $350 fine.

Keith R. Laney II, 45, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 4, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Ashley M. Lapointe, 35, of Chelsea, attaching false plates June 30, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Henry H. Leathers, 49, of Randolph, negotiating a worthless instrument Dec. 30, 2017, in Mount Vernon; 96-hour jail sentence, $500 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 1, 2017, in Rome; 96-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked March 23, 2018, in Sidney; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 27, 2018, in Sidney, dismissed.

Brown Lee, 61, of Augusta, criminal trespass Sept. 8, 2018, in Augusta; 96-hour jail sentence.

Taylor M. Lewis, 25, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked March 29, 2018, in Winslow; $250 fine.

Michael Lonnee, 34, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license Aug. 3, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Amanda M. McCarthy, 32, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 28, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Travis John McDonald, 35, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked July 20, 2018, in West Gardiner; $250 fine.

Jeffrey J. Mee, 56, of Monmouth, domestic violence assault March 26, 2018, in Monmouth; 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two year probation.

Ryan Merrill, 39, of Augusta, discharging firearm in urban compact zone July 17, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Annmarie A. Meserve, 46, of Augusta, criminal mischief July 29, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Wendy Moody, 42, of Whitefield, failure to register vehicle July 3, 2018, in China; $100 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Laura Moriarty, 41, of Litchfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 27, 2018, in Litchfield; $400 fine; two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Ronald M. Mullen, 57, of Oakland, unlawful sexual contact Nov. 22, 2017, in Oakland; five-year jail sentence all but four months suspended, four years probation.

Casey Nicole Nadeau, 38, of Winslow, violating condition of release and displaying false registration validation July 22, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

David M. Orrall, 58, of Litchfield, operating under the influence May 24, 2018, in West Gardiner; $500 fine, 15-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions May 24, 2018, in West Gardiner; 15-day jail sentence; failure to stop, provide information and driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Priscilla A. Pagliaroli, 22, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked May 25, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Fay L. Pinkham, 28, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked July 19, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Robert P. Potter, 64, of Palermo, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 24, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Randall David Poulin, 53, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 2, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Michael T. Rabbia, 31, of Windham, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 30, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Shawn O. Rodgers, 40, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 21, 2018, in Augusta; 275-day jail sentence all suspended, two year probation.

Donald J. Searles III, 37, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked June 8, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Marcy M. Searles, 36, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked June 26, 2018, in Farmingdale; $500 fine.

Alexandria Shaw, 24, of Lewiston, endangering the welfare of a child April 21, 2017, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Dustin A. Bussiere Shepherd, 22, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Feb. 25, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Justine Sillon, 46, of Augusta, operating under the influence Sept. 9, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Anthony Spencer, 21, of Waterville, domestic violence assault, violating protection from abuse order and obstructing report of crime June 23, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order July 15, 2018, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence all but 50 days suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release July 15, 2018, in Waterville; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one year probation; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael Strout, 41, of Augusta, keeping unlicensed dog July 10, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Richard Neil Tatarcyk, 35, of Chelsea, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 26, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Richard D. Trask, 19, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions July 27, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Leo P. Valcourt, 44, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 4, 2018, in Winslow; $250 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Kristy L. Vautier, 41, of Harmony, terrorizing Oct. 19, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Carleton Andrew Vye, 36, of Litchfield, operating under the influence July 26, 2018, in Litchfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Samuel Owen Warner, 30, of Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 16, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

