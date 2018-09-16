IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., an auto theft was reported on Church Street.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Pleasant Drive.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Salisbury Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.
5 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the police station.
5:38 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of a liquor law violation at the park on Main Street.
6:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Sebasticook Drive.
10:03 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a violation of a protection order on Long Avenue.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shadagee Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Summit Street.
6:40 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Summit Street.
6:43 p.m., a late report of suspicious activity was taken from Serenity Drive.
7:25 p.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.
8:16 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN HARMONY, Saturday at 1:55 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Wellington Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on McGraw Lane.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:04 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Park Street.
11:53 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 7:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Canada Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., police assisted another agency on Hancock Pond Road. Someone was taken to the hospital.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:58 p.m., police were sent to a call on Bigelow Hill Road.
6:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:35 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:38 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on North Main Street.
1:40 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Phillips Corner Road.
IN ROME, Saturday at 7:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Hinkley Cove Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:07 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Poplar Street.
10:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance on Water Street.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 1:58 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.
8:22 a.m., someone came to the police station to report a protection order violation.
10:55 a.m., someone requested a police escort from JFK Plaza.
12:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Labbe Street.
12:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.
1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
4:31 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Mount Merici Avenue.
4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.
4:43 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of an intoxicated person on Hathaway Street.
5:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Moor Street.
6:03 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute was investigated at an auto dealership on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Avenue.
9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.
10:48 p.m., police made an arrest on an assault charge following a 911 hang-up call from a bar on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:11 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Thayer Unit, on North Street.
1:48 a.m., someone requested a police escort on North Street.
2:08 a.m., a verbal warning was issued following a threatening complaint on Elm Street.
4:17 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Silver Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:40 a.m., police made a warrant arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.
Arrests
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:45 p.m., Jamie Orrin Wheeler, 44, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and tampering with public records or information.
8:18 p.m., Jeanette Hilton, 65, of Norridgewock, arrested on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:55 p.m., Peter Sack, 42, of Waterville, arrested on Water Street on a charge of assault.
