IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., an auto theft was reported on Church Street.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Pleasant Drive.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Salisbury Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.

5 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the police station.

5:38 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of a liquor law violation at the park on Main Street.

6:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Sebasticook Drive.

10:03 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a violation of a protection order on Long Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Summit Street.

6:40 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Summit Street.

6:43 p.m., a late report of suspicious activity was taken from Serenity Drive.

7:25 p.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.

8:16 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 1:55 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Wellington Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on McGraw Lane.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:04 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Park Street.

11:53 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 7:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Canada Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., police assisted another agency on Hancock Pond Road. Someone was taken to the hospital.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:58 p.m., police were sent to a call on Bigelow Hill Road.

6:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:35 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:38 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on North Main Street.

1:40 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Phillips Corner Road.

IN ROME, Saturday at 7:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Hinkley Cove Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:07 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Poplar Street.

10:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 1:58 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

8:22 a.m., someone came to the police station to report a protection order violation.

10:55 a.m., someone requested a police escort from JFK Plaza.

12:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Labbe Street.

12:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

4:31 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Mount Merici Avenue.

4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.

4:43 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of an intoxicated person on Hathaway Street.

5:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Moor Street.

6:03 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute was investigated at an auto dealership on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Avenue.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.

10:48 p.m., police made an arrest on an assault charge following a 911 hang-up call from a bar on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:11 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Thayer Unit, on North Street.

1:48 a.m., someone requested a police escort on North Street.

2:08 a.m., a verbal warning was issued following a threatening complaint on Elm Street.

4:17 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:40 a.m., police made a warrant arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:45 p.m., Jamie Orrin Wheeler, 44, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and tampering with public records or information.

8:18 p.m., Jeanette Hilton, 65, of Norridgewock, arrested on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:55 p.m., Peter Sack, 42, of Waterville, arrested on Water Street on a charge of assault.

