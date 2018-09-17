The Daniel Savage’s Company, Reenactors of Fort Western, will host a Revolutionary War Encampment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, and from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Fort Western Living History Museum, 16 Cony St., in Augusta. The reenactment will commemorate Benedict Arnold’s march to Quebec that began at Fort Western in September 1775.

Throughout the weekend, reenactors will portray the daily life of local militia for the town of Hallowell during the American Revolution with various shelters on display. There will be musket firing demonstrations around 11 a.m. Saturday, and reenactors will carry the Fort’s replica of the Arnold Expedition bateau to the boat landing and launch it into the Kennebec River at 1:30 p.m. Also on Saturday, Hodding Carter and Rob Stevens will be present to talk to the public about their re-creation of Arnold’s Expedition last fall in a replica bateau up the Kennebec, Dead and Chaudière Rivers arriving in Quebec City on Nov. 4, 2017.

The public is invited to join Savage’s Company at 10 a.m. Sunday at Viles Arboretum on Hospital Street in Augusta. Here, the Company will symbolize the soldiers of the Arnold Expedition who walked to Quebec by hiking the Arboretum trails carrying muskets and equipment. The march will begin in the Arboretum parking lot and muskets and backpacks will be available for children to carry.

During the encampment, visitors are invited to walk through the fort, store and house to view period rooms and exhibits and talk with historical costumed interpreters about daily life in the 18th century.

Admission will cost $10 for adults, $6 for children (6-14), $8 for seniors and veterans, $25 for families of five, and free for Augusta residents and active military.

For more information, visit www.oldfortwestern.org, call 626-2385 or email [email protected].

