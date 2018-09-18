Crafters and vendors are sought for the Canaan Elementary School’s 7th annual Craft and Vendor fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the school, 178 Main St.

To reserve a table or for more information, call Tabitha Brewer at 474-3901.

