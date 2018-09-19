Musician and composer David Sancious will share the stage with Readfield’s Ed DesJardins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Robinhood Free Meeting House, 210 Robinhood Road in Georgetown.

DesJardins is a songwriter who is equally at home on the guitar and at the keyboard. In his ongoing quest to promote (and share his own passionate enjoyment of) live music, DesJardins first brought Sancious to local audiences back in 2005, and the two quickly developed a lasting friendship that has deepened ever since.

David Sancious, left, and Ed DesJardins will present a memorable high-energy evening of live music on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Robinhood Free Meeting House in Georgetown. Photo by Nancy McGinnis Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Tickets cost $15 online at robinhoodfreemeetinghouse.com or $20 at the door.

For more information, call 613-5682.

