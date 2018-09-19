Poets Alice Persons, of Westbrook, and John-Michael Albert, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, both performers and writers, will present their written work at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Harlow Gallery, 100 Water St. in Hallowell.

The gallery has offered spoken word at its best for 25 years, and hosts the Bookey Readings of the Harlow poetry series monthly April through November.

For more information, email [email protected].

