Composer and keyboardist, and Grammy award winner David Sancious will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth.
The musician has played with Sting, Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Beck, Seal and many others. His eclectic, diverse signature style as a mixture of harmony and melody from the jazz and classical traditions, is combined with rhythms from the rock and R&B tradition.
The evening’s format will include the spoken word: Sancious’ recollections and perspectives surrounding the arc of an exciting and storied career, interspersed with his live musical performances on piano, synthesizer, and guitar.
Advance tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/students. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased for $30 at the door.
For more information about Sancious, visit davidsancious.com.
