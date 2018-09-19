The Maine State Museum, 83 State House Station in Augusta, will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 22, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of culture and learning.

In order to be admitted for free that day, participants need to visit Smithsonian.com/museumday, download a free ticket for two people, and present it at the museum. On that day, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our visitors often think of the Maine State Museum as a kind of mini-Smithsonian,” said Museum Director Bernard Fishman, according to a news release from the museum. “This is a compliment to both institutions and makes our participation in Museum Day a good fit for the Maine State Museum. Both museums use objects from nature and culture to enhance understanding and knowledge, and convey the incredible richness and diversity of the many kinds of worlds that surround us.”

One ticket is permitted per household, per email address.

For more information about Museum Day and a list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday. For more information about the museum, visit mainestatemuseum.org.

