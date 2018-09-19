“Inner Fragments,” an exhibition of art by 16 Iranian female artists, will be on view through Nov. 1 at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Emery Flex Space Gallery at the Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street.

Curated by Iranian artists Parisa Ghaderi and Mahsa Soroudi, this show is the first time many of these original works have been exhibited in the U.S.

An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20, where the curators will be present. In addition, a presentation by the curators will take place at noon Friday, Sept. 21, in the Emery performance space.

Iranian art has a rich, profound and prominent heritage, including outstanding Persian rugs, magnificent tile work, enormous rock reliefs and detailed Persian miniatures. Like many other countries, it has evolved over time and has found a unique voice in the modern contemporary art scene. Many of the artists participating in the exhibition live and work inside Iran and represent a new wave in contemporary Iranian art.

For these emerging artists, born after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran’s political and social turbulence has not been an obstacle in the development of their artistic voice. In fact, it has helped fuel and shape it. Their art has been overshadowed by revolution, war and sanctions. These industrious artists await an opportunity to showcase their artwork.

For more information, contact Ann Bartges, UMF director of Emery Community Arts Center, at [email protected] or 778-7461.

