David D. Brown is scheduled to present a lecture of First Baptist Church history at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the First Baptist Church, 1 Park St. This lecture was originally presented by Ernest Cc Marriner during one of his radio station WTVL broadcasts of “Little Talks on Common Things” given on Nov. 28 1976. Brown was an owner, manager and engineer of the station in Waterville until 1987 succeeding his father Carleton Brown who began the radio station 1946.

Marriner began his 15-minute program of ‘Little Talks on Common Things’ in the fall of 1948. The broadcasts were sponsored by Keyes Fibre Company (without commercials). His broadcasts broke a record as he reached a record 1,000 sponsored broadcasts (without a commercial) in February 1974.

The broadcasts continued, including his 1,102 broadcast on the history of Colby College (which was founded in 1818 with the Maine Literary and Theological Institute and the First Baptist Church) in Waterville and until Marriner’s death in 1983.

For more information, email [email protected].

