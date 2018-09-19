WesArts is looking for individuals interested in revitalizing the Skowhegan Opera House. The committee will focus on fundraising for needed renovations and organize small-scale productions.

For more information, call WesArts Project Coordinator Mary Haley at 612-2571.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.