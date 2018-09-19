WesArts is looking for individuals interested in revitalizing the Skowhegan Opera House. The committee will focus on fundraising for needed renovations and organize small-scale productions.
For more information, call WesArts Project Coordinator Mary Haley at 612-2571.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Mount View, Orono prep for Thursday night lights
-
Health
UNE professor receives patent for diagnostic test for certain breast cancers
-
Local & State
Bangor-Brewer semi-pro football team makes its home in Athens
-
Business
Wilton Select Board approves drug-free safe zones
-
Local & State
Old New Sharon library draws interest at Farmington Fair