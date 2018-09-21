Dr. Dora Anne Mills, a former top health official for Maine state government, has been named senior vice president of community health for MaineHealth.

Mills will start in late November and will replace Deborah Deatrick, who holds the same position and will retire in January, according to a MaineHealth news release.

MaineHealth is the parent company of Maine Medical Center and a number of hospitals and health care facilities throughout Maine and Carroll County, New Hampshire.

“We are both fortunate and excited to have Dr. Mills joining our team,” William Caron, president of MaineHealth, said in a statement. “Deb Deatrick has established our organization as a national leader in promoting health and wellness, and Dr. Mills is uniquely qualified to build on that work supporting our vision of ‘working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.'”

Mills most recently was vice president of clinical affairs for the University of New England and was previously Maine’s State Health Officer and director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

MaineHealth has undertaken a number of public health initiatives, including the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence, Raising Readers, and Let’s Go!, which promotes healthy living among youths.

Mills also will be a proponent for public health issues for state and national government and do other advocacy work.

“This is a special opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people in Maine and Carroll County, N.H.,” Mills said in a statement. “Always during my time working in public health in Maine, we could count on MaineHealth to be a leader in promoting healthy lifestyles and addressing our most pressing public health concerns. Now, in this role, I get to drive those efforts in partnership with government and community organizations.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: