Babylon, an Iraqi and Middle Eastern restaurant at 1192 Forest Ave. near Allen Avenue, has closed.

Nagham Rikan, an Iraqi refugee, and her family opened the restaurant near Morrill’s Corner in 2012. In a note to customers posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners said it was “truly a heartache” to close the business, although they added that they are searching for a new location in Portland, South Portland or Westbrook.

“Words cannot convey the tremendous support we received from Mainers, and if it is one thing we learned from all those years, it is that Maine truly flourish when people come together to support local businesses,” the note read. “We thank each one of you for your support and patience with us. Food brings people from all cultures together, and that is evident through the many relationships we have established through the years. It has been an honor to serve all of you, and thank you all for giving us this opportunity.”

A call late Friday afternoon to the restaurant went straight to voicemail.

