AUGUSTA — The 2012 PBS Frontline documentary “Climate of Doubt: How Climate Change Became a Politicized Issue” will be shown at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church, 69 Winthrop St.

In 2008 Congress was poised to pass legislation regulating carbon emissions with support of both parties. This documentary reveals how the Koch Brothers and their free-market allies fought the scientific establishment and environmental groups to redefine the politics of global warming.

A discussion period will follow.

For more information, email Melanie Lanctot at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >