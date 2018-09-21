WATERVILLE — The next seven-week session of Hope’s Place will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 3, at Hospice Community Center, 304 Main St.

The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups. This program serves youth ages 3 to 18 and their parents or caregivers.

Families who have experienced the death of a loved one are encouraged to contact Jillian Roy at 873-3615, ext. 19, or [email protected] for more information or to arrange a pre-group interview.

Share

< Previous

Next >