AUGUSTA — The gridiron slate for Week 4 looks appealing, and we will have you covered across a variety of platforms Friday night.

Make sure to check out our extensive coverage online at www.centralmaine.com/highschoolsports for all your football needs. And if you haven’t seen our Week 4 Gridiron Gurus show with special guest, Maine Central Institute coach Tom Bertrand, make sure to check that out.

Referee Doug Gilbert, center, tosses a coin between Messalonskee, left, and Cony before their Pine Tree Conference B game last Friday in Augusta. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

We will also have live postgame reaction from a few different games tonight, so check that out on Facebook.

Here’s where we’ll be at Friday night, and where to follow along for updates:

• Lake Region at Gardiner, 7 p.m., Hoch Field, Gardiner. Follow Drew Bonifant for updates.

• Hermon at MCI, 7 p.m., at MCI. Follow Travis Lazarczyk for updates.

• Cony at Lawrence, 7 p.m., at Keyes Field, Fairfield. Follow Travis Barrett for updates.

• Marshwood at Skowhegan, 7 p.m., at Clark Field, Skowhegan. Follow Dave Dyer for updates.

Also, Bonifant will be a guest on News Center’s Fifth Quarter (Channel 6) later Friday night around 11:15 p.m.

