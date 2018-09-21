AUGUSTA — The gridiron slate for Week 4 looks appealing, and we will have you covered across a variety of platforms Friday night.
Make sure to check out our extensive coverage online at www.centralmaine.com/highschoolsports for all your football needs. And if you haven’t seen our Week 4 Gridiron Gurus show with special guest, Maine Central Institute coach Tom Bertrand, make sure to check that out.
We will also have live postgame reaction from a few different games tonight, so check that out on Facebook.
Here’s where we’ll be at Friday night, and where to follow along for updates:
• Lake Region at Gardiner, 7 p.m., Hoch Field, Gardiner. Follow Drew Bonifant for updates.
• Hermon at MCI, 7 p.m., at MCI. Follow Travis Lazarczyk for updates.
• Cony at Lawrence, 7 p.m., at Keyes Field, Fairfield. Follow Travis Barrett for updates.
• Marshwood at Skowhegan, 7 p.m., at Clark Field, Skowhegan. Follow Dave Dyer for updates.
Also, Bonifant will be a guest on News Center’s Fifth Quarter (Channel 6) later Friday night around 11:15 p.m.
