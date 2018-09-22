I do not condone the verbal attacks and threats against Sen. Susan Collins or members of her staff. However, Collins could have diffused and avoided this problem very easily by coming out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh immediately. Instead Collins chose to dramatize the situation.
The Supreme Court, unfortunately, is becoming more and more about politics and less about the law. Kavanaugh was obviously chosen for his politics rather than his qualifications as a jurist. If Collins wants to serve her constituents, more than half of whom are women, she should stop her grandstanding and publicly voice her opposition to Kavanaugh. If she truly needs this much time to make a no-brainer decision, I submit she should admit her incompetence and resign her Senate seat.
Alan Williams
Vienna
