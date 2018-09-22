This election season, I’ve seen a roadside sign that shows our civic life has hit bottom. Its message is short and direct — it calls for readers to end the career of an officeholder, whom it names.
I’ve seen this purely negative treatment used on ballot questions, but never before on an individual. Bad sign.
Charles Ferguson
Vassalboro
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Waterville roots, energy, rapport with people inform Poliquin's quest, those who know him say
-
Sports
Local roundup: Kents Hill football opens season with victory
-
Local & State
Florida man, 87, injured in Phillips collision
-
Local & State
Police investigating Madison crash
-
Sports
Woods takes 3-shot lead at Tour Championship