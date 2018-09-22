This election season, I’ve seen a roadside sign that shows our civic life has hit bottom. Its message is short and direct — it calls for readers to end the career of an officeholder, whom it names.

I’ve seen this purely negative treatment used on ballot questions, but never before on an individual. Bad sign.

Charles Ferguson

Vassalboro

