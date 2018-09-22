A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a detached barn and heavily damaged a single family home on West Street in Pittsfield, according to the Pittsfield fire chief.

The fire, at 162 West St., was reported around 2:18 a.m. Saturday.

It is believed to have originated in the barn and then spread to the house, although the cause of the blaze is being investigated, Pittsfield Fire Chief Bernard Williams said.

Williams said the barn was ruined and there was a large amount of fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

“It’s probably not salvageable,” he said.

The Fire Department still was trying to determine who the owner of the property is later in the day Saturday. Williams said it is for sale, it has been vacant, and no one was at the property at the time of the fire.

An on-duty police officer in the area reported the blaze while making routine checks, Williams said.

He said the Office of State Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Fire crews from Burnham, Detroit and Newport assisted at the scene.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

