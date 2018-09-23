IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:25 a.m., recovered property was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Albert Avenue.
11:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.
12:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Water and Laurel streets.
2:53 p.m., recovered property was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
3:46 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Wyman Street.
4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
6:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
7:06 p.m., a 54-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500) and violating conditions of release, and a 33-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500) after a report of a theft on Federal Street.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
7:55 p.m., recovered property was reported on Bond Brook Road.
8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
9:12 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.
11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.
Sunday at 12:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Western Avenue and Sewall Street.
12:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alton Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 1:40 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Water Street.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., an animal bite was reported on Main Street.
6:59 p.m., theft was reported on Turkey Lane.
7:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
8:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on High Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:15 a.m., Toby B. Woodard, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a Schedule Z drug.
7:40 p.m., Brandon T. Cookson, 29, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, following a traffic stop.
