IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:25 a.m., recovered property was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Albert Avenue.

11:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

12:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Water and Laurel streets.

2:53 p.m., recovered property was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

3:46 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Wyman Street.

4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

6:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

7:06 p.m., a 54-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500) and violating conditions of release, and a 33-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500) after a report of a theft on Federal Street.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:55 p.m., recovered property was reported on Bond Brook Road.

8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:12 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

11:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

Sunday at 12:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

12:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alton Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 1:40 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., an animal bite was reported on Main Street.

6:59 p.m., theft was reported on Turkey Lane.

7:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

8:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:15 a.m., Toby B. Woodard, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a Schedule Z drug.

7:40 p.m., Brandon T. Cookson, 29, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, following a traffic stop.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: