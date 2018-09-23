AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 13-19, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Ali Abdirizak, 35, of Lowell, Massachusetts, commercial vehicle rule violations: operated by unqualified driver and operation without duty record April 12, 2018, in Sidney, dismissed.

Matthew E. Ames, 53, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Aug. 12, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Curtis C. Anderson, 20, of Richmond, minor possessing liquor June 1, 2018, in Litchfield; $200 fine.

Dylan Austin, 19, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor July 31, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine; minor consuming liquor Aug. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Isaac J. Baskins, 18, of Bradenton, Florida, operating vehicle without license Aug. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Stephen D. Bastin Jr., 33, of Strong, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 22, 2018, in Rome; four-month jail sentence; failing to stop for an officer April 22, 2018, in Rome; four-month jail sentence; eluding an officer, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul W. Beaulieu Jr., 44, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Aug. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Peter J. Bowman, 48, of Pittsfield, operating vehicle without license Aug. 10, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth Aug. 10, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Michael Bragg, 29, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked June 1, 2018, in Waterville; $1,000 fine.

Casey Bronn, 37, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked May 23, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Angela Marie Brooks, 36, of Winslow, assault March 3, 2016, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Roger E. Carr Jr., 58, of Athens, violating suspended or revoked license July 21, 2018, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Miriah Casey, 22, of Waterville, domestic violence assault May 27, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Olin Charette, 61, of Vassalboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 16, 2018, in Vassalboro; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 12 months suspended, two-year probation; two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 22, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property June 25, 2018, in Vassalboro. Violating condition of release June 5, 2018, in Vassalboro; 12-month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy and violating condition of release, June 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Deborah Ann Clement, 33, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 27, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine; violating condition of release July 27, 2017, in Waterville; 72-hour jail sentence.

Heather Marie Colby, 25, of Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate July 6, 2018, in Manchester; $150 fine.

William Thomas Cost III, 58, of Randolph, failure to register vehicle June 17, 2016, in Augusta; $100 fine.

McKenzie R. Coulombe, 19, of Waterville, violating condition of release May 10, 2018, in Sidney; $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and place; dismissed.

Dorothy F. Currier, 60, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 13, 2018, in Waterville; $800 fine.

Dana Darveau, 46, of Whitefield, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate June 15, 2018, in Windsor; $100 fine.

David Davis, 38, of Winslow, domestic violence assault May 30, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jay C. Ditullio, 24, of Monroe, permitting unlawful use Feb. 21, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Danielle Duncan, 27, of Sidney, operating under the influence Aug. 9, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failure to stop, provide information Aug. 9, 2018, in Augusta; 96-hour jail sentence.

Brodie Dunton, 22, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 11, 2018, in Waterville; $450 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Bruce E. Fabbri, 48, of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, operating without safety equipment July 29, 2018, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Randy S. Fairbrother, 38, of Prospect, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate July 29, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Braden K. Gamage, 23, of Thomaston, threatening display of weapon Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, same date and town, dismissed.

Ryan Gary, 31, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating condition of release, all Jan. 8, 2018, and aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug Jan. 16, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kristina A. Genica, 21, of Waterville, obstructing public ways Aug. 20, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence; obstructing government administration Aug. 20, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 20, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Catherine Ann Gerry, 30, of Winthrop, allowing dog to be at large Aug. 4, 2018, in Winthrop; $50 fine.

Kelly M. Goards, 35, of Fairfield, possessing suspended driver license June 13, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Elizabeth Rae Gray, 24, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 8, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ariel Grenier, 28, of Albion, operating under the influence Feb. 3, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Douglas K. Harriman, 53, of Monmouth, domestic violence assault July 29, 2018, in Monmouth; 150-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release Aug. 26, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Stacey Haskell, 27, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 22, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked May 22, 2018, in Oakland; $250 fine.

Lee Hass, 41, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked June 23, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Dillan W. Hatch, 26, of Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked June 30, 2018, in Manchester; $500 fine.

Jessica Hutchins, 34, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence June 3, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ami E. Irish, 45, of Augusta, assault Aug. 9, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Carl Albert Jackson, 26, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 9, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized use of property Jan. 13, 2018, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Christopher L. Johnson, 26, of Vassalboro, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force July 8, 2018, in Vassalboro; 26-day jail sentence; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 10, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 25, 2018, in Vassalboro; 26-day jail sentence; violating protection from abuse order Aug. 3, 2018, in Vassalboro; 180-day jail sentence all but 26 days suspended, one-year probation.

Peter E. Kelly, 51, of Bethesda, Maryland, operating without safety equipment July 30, 2018, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Kristopher Knights, 37, of Port Orange, Florida, operating without safety equipment Aug. 10, 2018, in Oakland; $100 fine.

Wayne A. Lacroix, 54, of Benton, attaching false plates June 29, 2018, in Benton; $100 fine.

Dustin R. Lancaster, 22, of Belgrade, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 13, 2018, in Clinton; $400 fine; violating condition of release July 13, 2018, in Clinton; $250 fine.

Tisha Langley, 44, of Mount Vernon, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate July 16, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine; attaching false plates July 16, 2018, in Mount Vernon; $100 fine; display revoked, mutilated, fictitious, altered license/ID card, same date and town, dismissed.

Danny Lanteigne, 40, of Litchfield, operating vehicle without license June 9, 2018, in Litchfield; $100 fine.

Bruce C. Laverdiere, 56, of Oakland, operating vehicle without license Aug. 12, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Jacob R. Laws, 30, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked June 3, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Christopher A. Lill, 46, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 21, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Lyle Lord, 29, of Belfast, operating under the influence May 25, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Thomas K. Mansir, 21, of Gardiner, criminal mischief Aug. 8, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Leslye A. Oberheim, 40, of Waterville, operating under the influence May 22, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Timothy Patrick Obrien, 19, of Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked July 21, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

David J. Osterday, 21, of Thomaston, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release April 16, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Meagan Packard, 38, of Chelsea, operating under the influence July 31, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

John D. Pappas, 22, of Waterville, refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop Sept. 21, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dionna L. Peaslee, 39, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 15, 2018, in Oakland; $200 fine, $15.93 restitution.

Nelson E. Pendexter, 66, of China, violating condition of release June 7, 2018, in China; $200 fine.

Timothy Perkins, 42, of Augusta, operating under the influence May 27, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shawna Peterson, 34, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked May 25, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Melody Piper, 43, of Winthrop, operating greater than headway speed July 19, 2018, in Winthrop; $100 fine.

Derek P. Poirier, 37, of Waterville, drinking in public Aug. 12, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Jeremy Pomerleau, 40, of Waterville, drinking in public July 25, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Peter Randazzo, 54, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked June 17, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Nathaniel T. Rector, 23, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 26, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

John Roinestad, 39, of Richmond, operating vehicle without license July 12, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Nathan M. St. Amand, 26, of Oakland, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions July 5, 2018, in Benton; $200 fine.

Eric Say, 26, of Augusta, unlawful sexual contact April 1, 2011, in Augusta; 10-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but four years suspended, 12-year probation.

Tyler Seamon, 19, of Farmington Falls, attaching false plates May 2, 2017, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Travis A. Skidgel, 31, of Windsor, operating under the influence June 6, 2018, in Windsor; $700 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked June 6, 2018, in Windsor; $600 fine.

Guy R. Sleeter, 24, of Woodtown, New Jersey, fishing without valid license Aug. 11, 2018, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Sarah M. Smith, 43, of Waterville, theft by deception July 28, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine, $111.73 restitution.

Danielle Spaulding, 24, of Waterville, operating under the influence June 8, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Peter R. Speropolous Jr., 25, of Winslow, driving to endanger May 2, 2018, in Waterville; $575 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 90-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 2, 2018, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Donald Robert True Sr., 50, of Winthrop, criminal mischief May 4, 2018, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Andrew K. Turbovsky, 39, of Albion, failure to register vehicle July 13, 2018, in Clinton; $100 fine.

Robert L. Wagner Jr., 40, of Croydon, New Hampshire, operating after habitual offender revocation and failure to register vehicle Nov. 30, 2016, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Kerry Vargas, 54, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 12, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Joann Wax, 20, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Sept. 18, 2018, in Gardiner; 22-hour jail sentence.

Dirk Weber, 28, of Bangor, operating vehicle without license July 25, 2018, in Winthrop; $250 fine.

Todd R. Weeks, 44, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 4, 2018, in Clinton; $300 fine.

Benjamin J. Wheeler, 22, of Waterville, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor July 29, 2018, in Waterville; $1,000 fine.

Justin Wing, 36, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle within 30 days June 22, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Cole Witham, 18, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 9, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Benjamin E. York, 57, of Augusta, operating under the influence Jan. 26, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 21-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Louis J. Zucco, 36, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place April 19, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

