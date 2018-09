IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:50 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 1:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Sidney Street.

1:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:06 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Murray Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 5:12 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Easy Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

9:30 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Hinckley Road.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Police Plaza.

6:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 8:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

12:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

6:26 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

11:59 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Middle Street.

Sunday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

2:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

6 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

6:06 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on White School House Road.

7:48 p.m., a motor vehicle complaint led to an arrest on White School House Road.

8:04 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Preble Avenue.

Sunday at 1:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 8:19 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Wade Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7:44 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Middle Road.

10:04 a.m., threatening was reported on Railroad Avenue.

12:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sawtelle Road.

7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:16 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Rocky Shore Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on St. Albans Road.

11:11 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Park Street.

9:11 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Proctor Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Reed Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:22 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

9:13 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dawes Street.

3:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Constitution Avenue.

3:31 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Sunrise Drive.

7:38 p.m., a citizen assist led to an arrest on Pine Street.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:16 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Gilman Street.

8:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Hathaway Street.

9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

9:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Burleigh Street.

4:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:07 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Front Street.

7:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:19 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

9:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ticonic Street.

11:02 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Appleton Street.

11:14 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Waterville Commons Drive.

Sunday at 1:12 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.

2:29 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

12:26 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Depot Street.

Sunday at 2:54 a.m., threatening was reported on Birch Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Taylor Road.

Sunday at 1:19 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Lee Street.

Arrests

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 12:45 a.m., Travis Paul O’Neill, 29, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:15 a.m., Marc A. Ashmore, 28, of Dayville, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:55 a.m., Kyle A. Walker, 21, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

2:55 a.m., Patrick A. Pelletier, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

4:20 p.m., Jason T. McPhail, 45, of Topsham, was arrested on a charge of theft.

6:40 p.m., Edmund L. Bachelder, 41, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:28 p.m., Ryan Charles Mills, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

2:33 p.m., Jason Linwood Hamilton, 43, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of theft and burglary.

8:51 p.m., Leslie William Ridley, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident/aggravated, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, habitual motor vehicle offender and motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus miles per hour over the speed limit.

9:47 p.m., Adrian J. Egan, 48, of Morrison, Colorado, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:51 p.m., Duane Edward Sawyer, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants for probation revocation and two counts of unpaid fines and fees.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:15 p.m., Christopher Burrill, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

11:29 p.m., Brooke Chadbourne, 23, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

