The University of Maine at Augusta will welcome Elizabeth Garber, poet and author of “Implosion: A Memoir of an Architect’s Daughter,” at a noontime speaker’s lunch Monday, Oct. 1, at UMA’s Fireplace Lounge in the Randall Student Center on the Augusta Campus.

Members of the public are invited to attend this lunch-and-learn event sponsored by the UMA English Department.

The memoir tells the story of Elizabeth Garber’s father, Woody Garber, a leader of modern architecture in the 1960s and 70s, and how the turbulent times influenced his artistic trajectory.

Garber, a Maine resident, has also authored three books of poetry, “True Affections: Poems from a Small Town,” “Listening Inside the Dance” and “Pierced by the Seasons.”

This lunch and learn is an opportunity to meet the author and discuss her memoir and poetry. Garber will talk about her process of writing the book, read from the book itself, and take questions from the audience.

For more information, call Domna Giatas at 621-3495.

