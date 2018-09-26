GARDINER — Organizers of the Gardiner/Augusta Lions’ Club annual Old Fashioned Holiday Fair seeks vendors and craftsmen.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the clubhouse on 25 Lions Ave.
The cost to rent a table is $25 for one or $40 for two.
Set up will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
For more information, email Gard[email protected] or text @GardinerLions
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Sept. 26 police log
-
Local & State
SMCC student dies in South Portland crash
-
News
Patriots place RB Burkhead, LB Bentley on injured reserve
-
Nation & World
Fed raises interest rates for 3rd time this year
-
Business
New group calls for dialogue around energy policy