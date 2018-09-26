AUGUSTA — A New York City man found with illegal drugs in the crotch area of his pants in June pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful furnishing of heroin.

Michael “Ben” Seegars, 20, most recently of Augusta and Hallowell, was sentenced at the Capital Judicial Center to serve an initial nine months behind bars, and the remainder of the three-year term was suspended while he spends two years on probation.

In exchange for the plea, the state dismissed two charges of unlawful trafficking in cocaine base and unlawful trafficking in heroin, all dated June 5, the same day as the furnishing offense.

Seegars was one of three people arrested that day in the parking lot of Home Depot in Augusta by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officers who had been doing surveillance on two other people.

The police brought in a dog team, and the dog indicated that Seegars had drugs on him.

He told authorities “drugs were in his crotch area” and he removed his pants, revealing bags of drugs, according to an affidavit filed at the court.

Seegars was arrested that day and held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

