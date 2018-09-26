A teacher at a private school in Freeport has been charged with gross sexual assault for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student, Lisbon police say.

Derek Michael Boyce, 37, teaches at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, a private Seventh-day Adventist school Pownal Road for grades K-12 with 126 students.

Boyce was charged and arrested at his Woolwich home the night of Sept. 21, the same day police began investigating the allegations. He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on $50,000 bail and is forbidden from contacting the victim or her family and is barred from having any contact with minors, police said.

He is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and is expected to make his first court appearance Dec. 5.

According to the state Department of Education, Boyce is not a certified teacher with the state, but private schools are not required to hire certified teachers. Boyce has no criminal history in Maine, according to the State Bureau of Identification.

Pine Tree Academy is owned and operated by the Northern New England Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and has been open since 1974. Its curriculum offers Christ-centered learning.

“As part of our family, (students) are spiritually, physically, and emotionally safe, and they leave here with a foundation of inner strength and balance, ready to take on the world,” the school’s website says.

It offers kindergarten through 12th grade education for day students and a limited number of boarding students from New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. The principal, Brendan Krueger, referred all questions regarding the arrest to the Northern New England Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

In a brief statement, the church group said it had placed Boyce on leave and banned him from campus and from having contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Our current understanding is that this is an isolated incident,” the Northern New England Conference of Seventh-day Adventists said in an updated statement released around noon. “As ever, the safety and well-being of our students is the highest priority of Pine Tree Academy.”

Counselors have been made available to students, faculty and parents, the conference said.

Scott Christiansen, a spokesman for the regional conference, said he was not authorized to answer questions about whether the student was in a class with Boyce or whether she was a boarding student or a day student.

“Due to the pending investigation as well as respect for the parties involved, further details about the alleged incident will not be shared at this time,” the conference said in the statement. “Our earnest prayers continue for each person affected by this unfortunate situation.”

Boyce’s biography was removed from the site by midday Wednesday, but an archived version said Boyce taught math and science to upper level students, and has degrees in chemistry and mathematics from Southern Adventist University and Andrews University.

Boyce also maintained a small YouTube channel that showed him playing trombone and guitar. It features Boyce along with his wife, Ashley Rich, who is also a musician. Some videos show Boyce covering Christian praise music, or playing with the Pine Tree Academy band. There are also recordings of musical performances by Boyce’s wife, Ashley Rich Boyce, who teaches private and group music lessons at Pine Tree Academy, according to its website.

This story will be updated.

