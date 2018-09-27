Birds of Chicago will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Led by JT Nero and Allison Russell, the band is known for their seamless combination of rock ‘n’ roll meets “near perfect Americana”. Their new album “Love in Wartime” is a rock and roll suite with impressive cinematic sweep. Co-produced by Nero and Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), it evokes epic efforts of the 60s and 70s, with love as the undeniable through-line, and finds Nero and Russell continuing to create joyously urgent rock songs with deep lyricism, gut-punch singing and fevered musicality.

Tickets cost $32. For more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com.

