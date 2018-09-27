OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Nathan Paluso, of Greene, was among the medical students who received their first white coats at a NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine ceremony held Aug. 15 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, according to a news release from the college.s
NYITCOM students from the Long Island (Old Westbury) campus experienced this rite of passage signifying their official start in medical school.
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Sept. 27 police log
-
Community
Pie Crawl planned for Oct. 20 in Hallowell
-
Nation & World
Space station receives special delivery from White Stork
-
Community
Hubbard's book discussion series to meet Oct. 11
-
Events
Get tickets to the Portland Press Herald, University of New England sponsored gubernatorial debate