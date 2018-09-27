OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Nathan Paluso, of Greene, was among the medical students who received their first white coats at a NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine ceremony held Aug. 15 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, according to a news release from the college.s

NYITCOM students from the Long Island (Old Westbury) campus experienced this rite of passage signifying their official start in medical school.

