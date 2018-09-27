LEWISTON — Bates College student Drew Parsons, of Oakland, spent the summer working as an intern for EcoFlow, a portable power company in San Francisco. Parsons, a sociology major, received funding for the internship through the Bates College Purposeful Work Initiative and EcoFlow, according to a news release from the college.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.