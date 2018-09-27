Local musicians will gather to recreate “The Last Waltz,” a classic concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

At one point in musical history, The Band was one of the most popular and influential rock groups in the world. Their last concert was so iconic that Martin Scorsese filmed it as the documentary “The Last Waltz.” This epic concert attracted featured guests such as Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and other royalty of the 1960s and 1970s rock scene.

Maine musicians from bands like The Boneheads, Maine Dead Project, Colwell Brothers, the Fogcutters and Dave Mallet’s back-up band perform songs from the film, appearing in character.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $17 at the door.

For more information, call Jennifer DeChant at 442-8455.

