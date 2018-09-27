WATERVILLE — Two local nonprofits recently received $4,399 which raised from a golf tournament hosted by the Waterville Police Department on July 31 at the Waterville Country Club. Twenty-five teams of four came out to support Glenn Stratton Learning Center of Good Will-Hinckley and High Hopes Clubhouse of Waterville, according to a news release from Good Will-Hinckley.

The learning center, on the Good Will-Hinckley campus, provides educational services to students in grades kindergarten through 12, who experience significant social, emotional and behavioral challenges.

The goal of the center is to develop students’ emotional and behavioral strengths to successfully transition back to their neighborhood schools. Students participate in academic classes, social skills groups, art, physical activities and hands-on learning projects. To learn more about GSLC, visit gwh.org.

The clubhouse is a program for adults with mental illnesses based on the Clubhouse Model of Psychiatric Rehabilitation. The clubhouse offers members a supportive environment in which they can work alongside staff in the daily operations of the clubhouse.

The clubhouse provides a place where self-confidence and hope for the future can be regained. Membership leads to continued growth, increased self-esteem, and a sense of empowerment. To learn more about the clubhouse, visit highhopesclubhouse.org.

In addition to the Waterville Police Department, the day also was made possible by all the sponsors, golfers and volunteers. Patrol Sgt. Daniel Goss, of the Waterville Police Department, organized and ran the tournament.

Share

< Previous

Next >