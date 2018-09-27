MANCHESTER, N.H. — Taylar Lamontagne, of Waterville, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s summer 2018 president’s list.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

