Animal lovers from around Maine are invited to flock to several opportunities to have their animal companions blessed outdoors in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day, Oct. 4, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.
All pets are welcome to attend eight Blessing of the Animals events scheduled for late September and early October. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water.
Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The Blessing of the Animals remembers Francis’ love by invoking God’s blessing on the animals and thanking God for letting us share the earth. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.
Here are the Blessing of the Animals in chronological order:
• Portland
Gardens of St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St., 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.
• Fort Kent
St. Louis Rectory Garage, 26 East Main St., 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30.
• Biddeford
Parking lot of St. James Catholic School, 25 Graham St., 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.
• Old Town
Lawn at Holy Family Church, 429 Main St., 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.
• Yarmouth
Parking lot of Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
• Portland
Lawn of St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
• Augusta
St. Michael School parking lot, 56 Sewall St., 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.
• Windham
Outside of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.
For more information, contact Guthro at 321-7810.
