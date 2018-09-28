The Community Television Association of Maine will present a workshop from 10:45 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Maine Municipal Association Autumn Convention at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive.

The expert panel is comprised Tony Vigue, former president of CTAM; Michael Edgecomb, cable franchise and broadband consultant with the James W. Sewall Company; and “Twinkle” Marie Manning, Director of Development of the Central Maine Media Alliance.

The presentation is designed answer questions about the function and future of community television and PEG Media. Panelists will guide municipal officials through The Cable Franchise Renewal Process, discuss Maine’s upcoming non-discrimination legislative bill and address the new Federal legislation that the FCC is pushing forth to further deregulate cable and threatens traditional municipal regulatory control of individual town’s communication networks.

For more information, call 778-8146, email [email protected] or visit ctamaine.org.

