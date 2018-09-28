AUGUSTA — The Lithgow Public Library will host a Introduction to Personal Safety workshop, taught by Augusta’s Martial Arts Institute, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the library, 45 Winthrop St.

This free one-hour, hands-on workshop will introduce participants to some tools that can help people to recognize possible dangerous encounters as well as how to handle them, from outward appearance and confidence level to utilizing the body and everyday items as weapons. Focus will be placed on prevention strategies as well as mental and physical preparation. The instructors will employ a variety of techniques that are easy and practical to use.

The instructors will be Hollie and Kevin Webb of Augusta’s Martial Arts Institute.

The class size is limited, so registration is required. To register, call the library at 626-2415 or stop by the reference desk on the second floor.

For more information about the Martial Arts Institute, visit martialartsinstitute.us.

