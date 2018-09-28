DOVER, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire say phone scammers are posing as law enforcement collecting money.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints about people posing as members of the department. Sheriff David Dubois says callers claim residents “missed jury duty or a criminal obligation” and can “resolve the matter by sending money orders or prepaid credit cards.”

Dubois says the scammer is using fake phone numbers that make it seem like the calls are coming from the department. He says residents should refuse to send money and hang up.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Share

< Previous

Next >