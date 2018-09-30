AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 20-26, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Paul Besson, 66, of Litchfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 31, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Jamal Brittingham, 26, of Waterville, violating condition of release Sept. 12, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault Feb. 19, 2018, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence.

Kylie L. Brochu, 27, of Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 12, 2017, in Monmouth; $250 fine.

Jon Brotherton, 45, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel W. Burditt, 35, of Gardiner, keeping dangerous dog July 15, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Samantha L. Childs, 44, of Auburn, operating under the influence Aug. 14, 2018, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Dylan R. Copeland, 19, of Windsor, burglary of a motor vehicle April 25, 2018, in Winslow; 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 21 days suspended, one-year administrative release; burglary of a motor vehicle April 25, 2018, in Winslow; 21-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 25, 2018, in Winslow; 21-day jail sentence; theft by receiving stolen property May 4, 2018, in Winslow; 21-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief, May 4, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

William C. Cressey Jr., 42, of Gardiner, failure to comply with order June 19, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine. Keeping dangerous dog June 19, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Jonathan K. Crews, 29, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Feb. 3, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen Lee Dingus, 26, of Ellsworth, operating while license suspended or revoked March 8, 2018, in Clinton; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; attaching false plates March 8, 2018, in Clinton; 48-hour jail sentence.

Kasean A. Dunphy, 32, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 4, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Jessica J. Fox, 37, of Oakland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 7, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Lisa M. Gamble, 57, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 5, 2017, in Waterville; 14-day jail sentence, $31.80 restitution.

Jeremiah Dana Gamblin, 19, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized use of property April 24, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop April 24, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; reckless conduct April 24, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence.

Bridgette D. Gervais, 39, of Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 31, 2017, in Gardiner; 24-hour jail sentence, $119.99 restitution.

Trevor M. Grady, 19, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 11, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Joshua Edward Gray, 31, of Clinton, violating condition of release June 2, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jonathan King, 26, of Winthrop, violating condition of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 28, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

John R. Lefebvre Jr., 28, of Augusta, violating condition of release Sept. 13, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Morgan K. Macmaster, 25, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Nov. 11, 2017, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Mark J. Mangin, 57, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Jan. 31, 2018, in Winthrop; $700 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension, $500 restitution.

Jacob Marois, 22, of South China, enter/cause projectile to enter place illegally July 8, 2018, in China; $100 fine.

Terrance Mercer, 40, of Southgate, Missouri, driving to endanger Feb. 2, 2017, in Waterville; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Danielle L. Mitchell, 35, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia July 29, 2018, in Gardiner; $300 fine.

Leon A. Nason, 41, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 10, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Thomas Nichols, 50, of South China, violating condition of release July 12, 2018, in South China; four-day jail sentence.

Eric Henry Nickerson, 50, of Greene, violating condition of release Sept. 20, 2018, in Winthrop; 24-hour jail sentence.

Christa A. Noble, 28, of Rome, operating under the influence March 5, 2018, in Rome; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked March 5, 2018, in Rome; $500 fine, 21-day jail sentence, nine-month license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Eric Perkins, 41, of Canaan, violating condition of release June 13, 2018, in Clinton; 48-hour jail sentence.

Joshua R. Perkins, 28, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 26, 2016, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension; criminal mischief Nov. 26, 2016, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence, $16,000 restitution; aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Billy Pizarro, 38, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Aug. 30, 2014, in Augusta; nine-month jail sentence; criminal mischief Aug. 30, 2014, in Augusta; nine-month 30-day jail sentence.

Amanda L. Rodrigue, 29, of Chelsea, operating vehicle without license July 7, 2018, in Randolph; $100 fine.

Donald F. Rutherford, 28, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Dec. 3, 2017, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen R. Sack, 41, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked June 27, 2017, in Waterville; $750 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 29, 2017, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Michael Seegars, 20, of Hallowell, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug June 5, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $333.34 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended, two-year probation.

Dylan W. Small, 29, of Augusta, operating under the influence Aug. 12, 2018, in Gardiner; $750 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lushie Stanley, 50, of Augusta, operating without safety equipment July 4, 2018, in Winthrop; $100 fine.

Steven B. Velasquez, 28, of Waterville, found not guilty of assault Feb. 11, 2018, in Waterville.

Paul A. Weiskel, 28, of West Boylston, Massachusetts, operating/permitting operation no ID/validation displayed July 1, 2018, in Wayne; $100 fine.

John Albert White III, 29, of Monmouth, operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat July 29, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine; operating without safety equipment July 29, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Aaron T. Wilson, no date of birth listed, of Winthrop, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Oct. 2, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

David Louis Woodard, 55, of Waterville, gross sexual assault Dec. 5, 2016, in Benton; eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but three years suspended, three-year probation.

Chase C. Work, 27, of Biddeford, operating vehicle without license March 8, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

