A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Harrison Road in Naples a few minutes after midnight Sunday.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the man was dead when officers and emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene. The man was not wearing a helmet.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash. Alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash, police said.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The accident is under investigation.
