IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Cross Road.

1:11 p.m., theft of an automobile was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 6:27 a.m., a fire involving fallen trees was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Browns Corner Road.

Sunday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:46 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was investigated on Willow Street.

12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

7:01 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Mill Street.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:23 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Savage Street.

7:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on School Street.

9:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

9:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

10:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 7:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 6:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 5:53 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Ross Road.

Sunday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

8:15 p.m., an assault was reported on East Madison Road.

9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant and Ayer streets.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main and Center streets.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Drive.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 12:26 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:56 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Dartmouth Street.

1:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:21 p.m., theft of an automobile was reported on Pomelow Street.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

Sunday at 4:11 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Milburn Street.

6:50 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.

6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:59 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.

6:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

9:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Grove Street.

9:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Brooklyn Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Bolduc Avenue.

11:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Marcoux Street. An arrest was made.

Sunday at 12:36 a.m., assault was reported on Elm Street. An arrest was made.

12:51 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kimball Street.

1:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue and Seavey Street.

2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

2:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:56 p.m., Melissa Ann Buxton, 39, of Madison, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

11:57 p.m., Mitchell Wayne Gilley, 49, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday at 2:03 a.m., Scott Malcolm Mclean, 26, of North Anson, was arrested and charged with OUI and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:25 p.m., Melinda Landry, 38, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:44 p.m., Matthew P. Hutchinson, 39, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 12:36 a.m., Montanna Gulasky, 22, a transient, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

3:05 a.m., William Moody, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

