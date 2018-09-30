IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Cross Road.
1:11 p.m., theft of an automobile was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 6:27 a.m., a fire involving fallen trees was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Browns Corner Road.
Sunday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:46 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was investigated on Willow Street.
12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
7:01 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Mill Street.
7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:23 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Savage Street.
7:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on School Street.
9:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
9:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
10:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 7:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARMONY, Saturday at 6:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 5:53 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Ross Road.
Sunday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
8:15 p.m., an assault was reported on East Madison Road.
9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant and Ayer streets.
7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main and Center streets.
9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Drive.
Sunday at 12:37 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.
IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 12:26 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Bald Mountain Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:56 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Dartmouth Street.
1:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
7:21 p.m., theft of an automobile was reported on Pomelow Street.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
Sunday at 4:11 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Milburn Street.
6:50 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.
6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:59 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.
6:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.
9:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Grove Street.
9:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Brooklyn Avenue.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Bolduc Avenue.
11:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Marcoux Street. An arrest was made.
Sunday at 12:36 a.m., assault was reported on Elm Street. An arrest was made.
12:51 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kimball Street.
1:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue and Seavey Street.
2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
2:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:56 p.m., Melissa Ann Buxton, 39, of Madison, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
11:57 p.m., Mitchell Wayne Gilley, 49, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Sunday at 2:03 a.m., Scott Malcolm Mclean, 26, of North Anson, was arrested and charged with OUI and violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:25 p.m., Melinda Landry, 38, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating after suspension and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
11:44 p.m., Matthew P. Hutchinson, 39, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
Sunday at 12:36 a.m., Montanna Gulasky, 22, a transient, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
3:05 a.m., William Moody, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
