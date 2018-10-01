Police identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident in Naples over the weekend as 24-year-old Kyle Sweezey.

Sweezey, who lived in Naples, was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Harrison Road a few minutes after midnight on Sunday morning. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the accident as part of its ongoing investigation. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, police said Monday.

