Police identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident in Naples over the weekend as 24-year-old Kyle Sweezey.

Sweezey, who lived in Naples, was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Harrison Road a few minutes after midnight on Sunday morning. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Related Headlines

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the accident as part of its ongoing investigation. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, police said Monday.

filed under:
naples maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.