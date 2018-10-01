FARMINGTON — Paint for recovery will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

According to Dalene Sinskie, LCSW, CCS, executive director of Evergreen Behavioral Services, “This paint night will help Evergreen Behavioral Services raise money to support an individual in substance use recovery who doesn’t have health insurance get needed treatment,” according to a news release from the organization.

All painting supplies and artist step-by-step instructions will be provided by Brianna Bracy, of Strong, the owner of BearFoot Photography. No art experience is needed.

Cost is $20 for the two-hour class and attendees can pay at the door.

For more information call Ann Cushing at 779-2398.

