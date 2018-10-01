Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a North Yarmouth woman who has been missing since Sunday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday night that 47-year-old Kristin Westra has not been seen or heard from since then.

Kristen Westra Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

It’s not known “why Westra would be missing,” the office said.

Capt. Scott Stewart explained in an email that Westra’s vehicle was still at her home.

Westra was last seen at the family’s home on Lufkin Road. She has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810, option 2.

