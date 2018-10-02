Party affiliation: Republican

Social media accounts:

Brad Farrin Senate District 3 Anson, Bingham, Canaan, Caratunk, Central Somerset Unorganized Territory, Cornville, Dennistown Plantation, Embden, Highland Plantation, Jackman, Madison, Mercer, Moose River, Moscow, New Portland, Norridgewock, Northeast Somerset Unorganized Territory (includes Rockwood Strip), Northwest Somerset Unorganized Territory, Pittsfield, Pleasant Ridge Plantation, Rome, Seboomook Lake Unorganized Territory, Skowhegan, Smithfield, Solon, Starks, The Forks Plantation and West Forks Plantation.

Facebook: /bradfarrinforsenate

Occupation:

Corporate Facilities Manager for Milton CAT, retired Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Maine Air National Guard

Education:

Community College of the Air Force

Community Organizations:

American Legion, VFW, Enlisted Association of the National Guard, Air Force Sergeants Association, former captain of Norridgewock Fire Department

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Boating, running, motorcycling

Family status:

Partner Lynn Boucher and I have four daughters Danielle, Lauren, Haley and Emily and grandson Landen

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs, Transportation

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I support stiffening penalties for drug traffickers, expanding drug courts and providing additional resources for recovering addicts.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

It is important to follow up on the reforms that just passed to make sure that those working directly with children have the resources they need to adequately protect Maine children.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

The proficiency-based mandate has been repealed. The decision on how to move forward with this program should be left to local choice.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Universal health care doesn’t work and isn’t an affordable option for Maine. We need to focus on increasing healthcare cost transparency and bringing the cost of services down.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. This is a massive tax increase on Maine families that will set up a large shadow government agency with a massive budget and very little oversight, and the service wouldn’t be based on need.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Regardless of what is going on nationally, I have sponsored a number of important bills that received bipartisan support. Lawmakers need to work together to do what is right for Mainers.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I led the first non-commissioned officer training course for the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

Share

filed under: