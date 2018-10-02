Party affiliation:

Democrat

Jeffrey Johnson Senate District 3 Anson, Bingham, Canaan, Caratunk, Central Somerset Unorganized Territory, Cornville, Dennistown Plantation, Embden, Highland Plantation, Jackman, Madison, Mercer, Moose River, Moscow, New Portland, Norridgewock, Northeast Somerset Unorganized Territory (includes Rockwood Strip), Northwest Somerset Unorganized Territory, Pittsfield, Pleasant Ridge Plantation, Rome, Seboomook Lake Unorganized Territory, Skowhegan, Smithfield, Solon, Starks, The Forks Plantation and West Forks Plantation.

Social media accounts:

Facebook: /formaine

Occupation:

Business Owner/Director

Education:

Masters in business administration, Thomas College, 1996; Masters in Clinical Social Work, Barry University, 1987; Bachelor of Arts, Colby College, 1984

Community Organizations:

Skowhegan/Madison Elks Club; Education Advisory Board, Kennebec Valley Community College; Board of Directors; Kennebec Valley Community Action Program; Board of Directors, Maine Children’s Trust; Past Board of Directors, Spectrum Generations; Past Board President, Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers; Past Board of Directors, MSAD #54

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Avid outdoorsman including hunting, fly fishing, spin casting. I have been all my life.

Family status:

Married with four children

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Increases law enforcement resources to cut of the import of illegal opiates and fentanyl into Maine. Increase affordable treatment options and monitor bad apple pharmacies and prescriptions.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Two little girls killed this past Winter. Our system failed them. That’s unconscionable. Lower caseloads. More face to face contact with caseworkers. An adoption program in DHHS that really works.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

Only if school districts decide on their own to do so. We have had way too many initiatives that cost millions of dollars and have been ineffective. Find a teacher. Ask them. Listen. They’ll tell you.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Our health care system needs an overhaul. The middle class is being pushed out of health insurance. Insurance for hard working people is either not available or too expensive.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. I strongly support keeping seniors and people with disabilities in their homes but question 1 creates a lot of unnecessary bureaucracy and increases taxes. Bad idea.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I run a business with about 100 employees. We listen to each other. We respect each other. We make tough decisions every day that way. I’ll hold others accountable to that standard.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

There’s too much waste in State Government. That is central to why I’m running. I am also a strong second amendment advocate and proud to have an A+ rating from the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

